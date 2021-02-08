Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) (CVE:CDA) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.26

Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) (CVE:CDA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 127300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20.

Canuc Resources Corporation engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company holds interests in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

