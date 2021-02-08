Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.90

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 28127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

CGEMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capgemini from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capgemini has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.