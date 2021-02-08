Cappasity Hits Market Cap of $687,451.86 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. Cappasity has a market cap of $687,451.86 and approximately $102,847.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

