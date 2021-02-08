Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capri in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at about $26,376,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at about $25,635,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,743,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at about $9,963,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

