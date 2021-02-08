Capstone Turbine (CPST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. On average, analysts expect Capstone Turbine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPST opened at $12.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. Capstone Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 5,800 shares of Capstone Turbine stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,952. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,694.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $34,772 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

