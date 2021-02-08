Cardano Hits Market Capitalization of $21.20 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $21.20 billion and approximately $8.96 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 68.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00040821 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.00372623 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000212 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009919 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007225 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.