Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,969,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after acquiring an additional 553,161 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

