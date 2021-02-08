Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CYJBF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cargotec in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cargotec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CYJBF stock remained flat at $$49.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. Cargotec has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $49.85.

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment provides cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; straddle and shuttle carriers, terminal tractors, yard cranes, ship-to-shore cranes, reachstackers, empty container handlers and forklift trucks, Navis terminal operating systems, and Bromma spreaders.

