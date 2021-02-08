CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.18

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.18 and last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 63746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

CARG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 250,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,715 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $67,929.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,899 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CarGurus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in CarGurus by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 341.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 20.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,007,000 after buying an additional 1,234,123 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

