Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) Given a €126.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) has been given a €126.00 ($148.24) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

AFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €111.29 ($130.92).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €138.30 ($162.71) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €117.77 and its 200-day moving average is €107.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a twelve month low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a twelve month high of €140.20 ($164.94). The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.