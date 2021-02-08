Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,743.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $5,265,691.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,729,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $151.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.83. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

