Carlos Minetti Sells 19,260 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.34. 2,465,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,835. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

