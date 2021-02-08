Carlsberg A/S’s (CABGY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS CABGY traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.39. 103,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,021. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

