CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CFO Sells $1,155,357.57 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,814.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KMX traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $126.85. The stock had a trading volume of 723,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,476. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.82. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $128.58.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CarMax by 29.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after acquiring an additional 711,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,530,000 after acquiring an additional 272,080 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 857.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 254,196 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CarMax by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 205,370 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 199,480 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

