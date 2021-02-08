CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CFO Sells $1,155,357.57 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,814.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:KMX traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $126.85. The stock had a trading volume of 723,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,476. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.82. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $128.58.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
