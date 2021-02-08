Carry (CRE) Hits Market Cap of $23.64 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Carry has a market capitalization of $23.64 million and approximately $23.77 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Carry has traded up 76.7% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00120220 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,621,122,373 coins and its circulating supply is 6,591,757,417 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

