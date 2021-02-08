CashBet Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,630.00 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $5.60 and $18.94. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00057175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.86 or 0.01107355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.09 or 0.05735241 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00018158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00020741 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00031525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.43, $20.33, $51.55, $24.68, $13.77, $7.50, $50.98, $18.94, $33.94, $32.15 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.