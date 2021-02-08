Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading 35.4% Higher

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price traded up 35.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $60.67. 29,438,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 12,504,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -216.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 525,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 117,796 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,319,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

