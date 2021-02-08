Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) Insider Brian J. Cooke Buys 5,000 Shares

Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) insider Brian J. Cooke acquired 5,000 shares of Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 368 ($4.81) per share, with a total value of £18,400 ($24,039.72).
Shares of LON CGS opened at GBX 366.28 ($4.79) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £159.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 368.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 348.31. Castings P.L.C. has a one year low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a one year high of GBX 443.76 ($5.80).
