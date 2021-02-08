Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) Insider Brian J. Cooke Buys 5,000 Shares

Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) insider Brian J. Cooke acquired 5,000 shares of Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 368 ($4.81) per share, with a total value of £18,400 ($24,039.72).

Shares of LON CGS opened at GBX 366.28 ($4.79) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £159.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 368.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 348.31. Castings P.L.C. has a one year low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a one year high of GBX 443.76 ($5.80).

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

