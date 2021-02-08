Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.19

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 351807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,518,000 after acquiring an additional 454,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,003,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after acquiring an additional 233,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 82,249 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after acquiring an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

