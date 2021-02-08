Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) Stock Price Up 37.8%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) rose 37.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 328,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the average daily volume of 64,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

