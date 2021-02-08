cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Up 11.9%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)’s stock price shot up 11.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.46. 1,449,998 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,320,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YCBD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in cbdMD by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in cbdMD by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in cbdMD by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000.

About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

