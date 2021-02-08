CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.58

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 3962997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95.

In related news, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. purchased 604,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,215,452.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,245,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,639,021.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I Company Profile (NYSE:PCPL)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

