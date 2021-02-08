CCUniverse (UVU) 1-Day Volume Hits $35.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 138.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 173.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $9,189.18 and approximately $35.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

