CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66-1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.CDK Global also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.45-2.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 689,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,154. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

