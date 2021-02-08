CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.45-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66-1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.60.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

