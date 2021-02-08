CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock Price Up 5.8%

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.61. 140,656 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 110,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $270.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 278,925 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 842.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 121,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 108,786 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

