CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock Price Up 5.8%

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.61. 140,656 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 110,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $270.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)
CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.
