Celo (CELO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33.66 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00007602 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $651.46 million and approximately $33.66 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00182565 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00063332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00058715 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00061901 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00192890 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

