Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $33.30 million and approximately $408,768.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00058055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $495.38 or 0.01142383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.76 or 0.05896040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00050469 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021133 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00032297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 33,159,516 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

