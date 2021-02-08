Centene (CNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Centene to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $58.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64. Centene has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.04.

In other Centene news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

