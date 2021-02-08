Centrality (CENNZ) Market Cap Reaches $41.91 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Centrality token can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $41.91 million and approximately $72,934.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.79 or 0.01055052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.91 or 0.05420365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00045747 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020305 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00029904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

