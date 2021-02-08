Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 10.6%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price was up 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 1,088,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,027,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.56.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $114,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,189 shares of company stock worth $663,366 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 6.3% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 47.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.