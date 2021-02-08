Ceragon Networks’ (CRNT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.12. 328,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,490,850. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 149.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 73.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares during the period. 9.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

