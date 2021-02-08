Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) shares traded up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.61 and last traded at $37.61. 219,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 417,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Certara alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,406,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,775,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,085,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,595,000.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.