Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) Shares Up 1.9%

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) shares were up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.19 and last traded at C$13.19. Approximately 10,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 32,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERV. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$202.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.08.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

