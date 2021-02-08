Chainlink Hits Market Capitalization of $10.20 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $10.20 billion and approximately $3.00 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $25.16 or 0.00057448 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.12 or 0.01180807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.14 or 0.05754572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00046216 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00016742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00032003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,509,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.