ChainX (PCX) One Day Volume Tops $8.23 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, ChainX has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $49.86 million and $8.23 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $6.46 or 0.00015038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00052972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00172591 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00072300 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00059827 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00214170 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00067270 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

