ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Trading Up 5.9%

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.55. 342,686 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 321,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair raised ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $711.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $760,650.00. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $84,341.28. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,491. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 74,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,358 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 301.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 22.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 28,068 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $976,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

