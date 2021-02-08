CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.75

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 179345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The firm has a market cap of C$39.07 million and a PE ratio of -38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21.

About CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

