Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $143.80

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.80 and last traded at $143.19, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Chart Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $225,000.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

