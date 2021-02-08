Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report sales of $31.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.00 million and the lowest is $27.89 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $74.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $145.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.07 million to $153.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $209.18 million, with estimates ranging from $193.26 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLDT shares. B. Riley cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

CLDT stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $99,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

