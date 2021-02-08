Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.11. 177,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,002,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $83.45. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

