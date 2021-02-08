Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,002,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $169.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.