Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Trading 12.2% Higher

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) shares traded up 12.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.89. 1,800,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,485,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Chiasma alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $282.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chiasma news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $106,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,240,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 575,343 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.