China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.59

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China CITIC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

