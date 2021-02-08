China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.00

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.

About China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

