China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.12. China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 9,526 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.97 million and a P/E ratio of -11.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) Company Profile (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides system and contents for online/offline learning, training courses and social media.

