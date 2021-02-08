China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Trading Up 11.3%

Shares of China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) were up 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 1,131,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 440,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.38.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter.

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

