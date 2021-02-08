China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Trading 9.7% Higher

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) shares traded up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.37. 3,070,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,810,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

China Natural Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHNR)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.