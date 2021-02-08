China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Gap Up to $0.79

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.89. China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 22,842 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

