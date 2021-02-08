Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 383,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,548 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.69% of Choice Hotels International worth $40,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 76.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $106.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.93. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $110.18.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

